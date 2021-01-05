As vaccines roll out, Abbott renews COVID-19 disaster proclamation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he would renew the COVID-19 disaster proclamation for all counties in Texas.

According to the renewal of the disaster declaration, “…the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster for all counties in the State of Texas.”

The 7-day average for new cases and deaths are spiking. East Texas has reached its highest hospitalization rate in three weeks and the area COVID-19 hospitalization rates have remained above the 15% threshold for 21 days straight.

This renewal comes less than a month after a meeting with the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce where Abbott mentioned that “we truly are in the ninth inning as it comes to dealing with this pandemic.”

Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines have arrived in Texas, though the distribution has not gone according to plan. According to the Texas Tribune, only about a third of the vaccine doses allocated for Texans is being given out.

Abbott and State Health Commissioner John Hellerstedt have urged vaccine providers not to hold any doses and to distribute them as quickly as they can. State health officials announced Monday that 325,000 additional vaccine doses would go out to the first round of vaccinations.

Since March 13 of last year, Abbott has continued to issue monthly disaster declarations for COVID-19.