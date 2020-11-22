Baylor’s Basketball Coach Scott Drew tests positive for COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KETK) – Baylor’s Basketball Coach Scott Drew announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, after Friday’s team-wide testing.

“I immediately began self-isolating and assisted with the necessary contact tracing. I am asymptomatic at this time and will continue to monitor my health as advised by our health and wellness staff,” Drew said.

He said the team tested negative both on Friday and again on Sunday, November 22nd. Drew said that this was the first positive test within the last 12 weeks.

Associate Head Coach Jerome Tang will serve as interim head coach while Drew is in recovery.