Brookshire’s to offer free COVID-19 testing by appointment in Tyler

Coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Co. and eTrueNorth have teamed to offer free COVID-19 testing by appointment twice a week in Tyler.

The mobile testing unit will be open 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at the BGC Culinary Center at 200 Rice Road, a company statement said.

The testing is by appointment only. Individuals can register at DoINeedaCovid19test.com to receive an appointment for a free test.

eTrueNorth is Fort Worth-based healthcare technology company whose services include mobile COVID-19 testing sites.

