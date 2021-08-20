CDC: At least 98% of new COVID-19 cases are the Delta variant

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Centers for Disease Control released new information this week about the sudden surge in Delta variant cases across the United States over the past month.

According to the CDC, at least 98% of COVID cases around the country are the Delta variant. The data breaks down the country into 10 regions.

The area containing Texas also includes New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The CDC estimates that in this region, 98.9% of COVID cases in the first two weeks of August could be attributed to the Delta variant.

The agency also said that unvaccinated people remain the greatest concern in trying to mitigate the virus. They have found that the Delta variant is “more than [two times] as contagious as previous variants.”

“Fully vaccinated people with Delta variant breakthrough infections can spread the virus to others. However, vaccinated people appear to be infectious for a shorter period.” Centers for Disease Control

East Texas continues to lag far behind the rest of the country when it comes to vaccinations. KETK News found that as of Wednesday, more than 95% of East Texas zip codes still had not reached a 40% vaccination rate.

The CDC said early this week that just over 50% of the entire country has been fully vaccinated against the virus.