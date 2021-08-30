Chapel Hill ISD issues temporary mask mandate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
September 19 2021 12:00 am

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Chapel Hill ISD board of trustees approved a temporary mask mandate on Monday.

Masks will be required during indoor classes and activities starting on Aug. 31.

Students will be given a mask, if they do not have one.

Longview ISD also previously issued a temporary mask mandate.

Some East Texas schools have recently closed their doors due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51