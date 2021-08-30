TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Chapel Hill ISD board of trustees approved a temporary mask mandate on Monday.
Masks will be required during indoor classes and activities starting on Aug. 31.
Students will be given a mask, if they do not have one.
Longview ISD also previously issued a temporary mask mandate.
Some East Texas schools have recently closed their doors due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
- This is the last US soldier leaving Afghanistan
- Here’s what you need to know about ivermectin, a livestock drug people are taking for COVID-19
- Chapel Hill ISD issues temporary mask mandate
- Louisiana residents seek safety in East Texas, local organizations step up to help with disaster relief
- East Texas faith-based group heads to Louisiana to help residents struggling after Hurricane Ida