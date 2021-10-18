Chapel Hill ISD to lift mask mandate

TYLER, Texas (KETK)-The Chapel Hill ISD school board decided to lift their mask mandate after COVID-19 cases have decreased.
The new order will be effective starting on Oct. 19.
Administrators said they will continue to track COVID-19 cases in the district.
Chapel Hill first issued their temporary mask mandate on Aug. 31.
