Cherokee County jail experiencing COVID outbreak, in-person visitation suspended

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that their jail is currently experiencing a COVID outbreak.

Because of the outbreak, they will suspend in-person visitation for the next 30 days. They will allow inmates a free video visit weekly.

Cherokee County said they are working with state and local health officials and the jail commission to determine the best course of action moving forward.

“Pray for our staff, inmates, and community as we work through this situation,” Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a post.

