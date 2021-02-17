CHRISTUS Good Shepherd postpones COVID-19 vaccine appointments

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — if and when the shots need an update. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview announced that vaccine appointments for this weekend are being postponed because of the winter storms.

Those with appointments for this weekend, Feb. 20 or 21, will be automatically rescheduled for the same time of day at a later date.

Saturday, Feb. 20 (2 nd dose appointments) will be rescheduled for Friday, Mar. 5

Sunday, Feb. 21 (1st dose appointments) will be rescheduled for Sunday, Mar. 7

Individuals will receive texts, calls or emails beginning Wednesday evening alerting them of their new appointment.

Those who are unable to make the appointment or wish to cancel can call 877-335-5746.

“We want to reassure those affected that rescheduling the Feb. 20, second dose appointments for March 5, is still in keeping with current CDC guidelines for administering the Pfizer vaccine,” CHRISTUS Good Shepherd wrote in a statement. “If it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended 21-day interval, the second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to six weeks (42 days) after the first dose and still be effective.”