CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic prepares to give COVID-19 vaccine to northeast Texas healthcare workers

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Facilities across CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic are preparing to receive and distribute COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers in the coming days.

Shipments of the Moderna vaccine will arrive at select regions this week. The vaccine will be available to all health care workers at select CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic locations in northeast Texas.

Sam Bagchi, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at CHRISTUS Health, is confident in their ability to distribute the vaccine to the CHRISTUS healthcare workers who want it.

“CHRISTUS Health has a plan, and we are working through it to ensure that our facilities, associates and medical staff are prepared to receive, store and distribute COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they become available,” Bagchi said.

The vaccines headed to CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic are provided by the government, so CHRISTUS must follow the process they’ve outlined for distribution. This includes a phased approach as to who is eligible for the vaccine.

Phase 1a, their current phase, includes only health care workers and long term care residents.

James Stanford, Assistant Institute Chair of Primary Care and Board Chairman of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, said that they will let the community know as soon as they have information about making the vaccine available to wider populations.

“If anyone has questions about their personal health concerns or history and how that might be impacted by vaccination, we encourage them to talk with their primary care provider, who knows their medical conditions and history and can advise them personally,” Stanford said.