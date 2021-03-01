Clinics continue at Harvey Center for those needing second vaccinations from NET Health

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Those who received a Moderna vaccination at one of NET Health’s COVID-19 clinics at Harvey Convention Center in January can return to the convention center on Tuesday for the required second dose.

“If you did not make an appointment for March 2, but you are eligible to receive your second Moderna vaccine, you can come to the Harvey Convention Center between the hours of 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. only on Tuesday March 2,” a statement from NET Health said.

Those who received a Moderna vaccination at one of NET Health’s COVID-19 clinics at Harvey Convention Center on Feb. 3 or 4 will be contacted about when to return during the second week in March to get the second dose.

NET Health also is scheduling times for those who came to one of its clinics on Feb. 11, 12 or 13 and received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. NET Health will contact these clinic participants about returning to Harvey Center for a second dosage on March 5 or 6.

All returning for the second dosage should bring the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

NET Health notifies people eligible for their second dosage by email, a text message sent by NET Health or phone call from our Center for Healthy Living.

“Anyone interested in receiving the COVID vaccine is asked to first register into our waiting lists and await receiving contact from NET Health before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Please sign up for the NET Health COVID-19 waiting list by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the Vaccine Updates link.

Appointments to get a vaccination only occur after people get on the waiting list.

NET Health currently not administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

For more details about COVID-19 in East Texas, visit https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.