Three East Texas hospitals to get COVID-19 vaccine Monday

by: Wes Wilson and Chelsea Moreno

Posted: / Updated:

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccine are on the way to Texas during the second week of the vaccine distribution.

This is the first week that the Moderna vaccine will be distributed. The first shipments of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in several Texas cities on Monday, including two hospitals in Lufkin and one in Mount Pleasant. KXAN confirmed that shipment info Sunday night.

Texas will get 620,000 doses of the vaccine statewide ahead of Christmas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The CDC will send shipments to more than 1,100 providers in 185 Texas counties over the next three days. The majority of that — 460,500 doses — will be the new Moderna vaccine, which the FDA approved for emergency-use distribution late last week.

“Adding the Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatures,” DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said in a statement.

Pfizer will also send out another 159,900 vials. Both have proven approximately 95% effective against the vaccine.

“Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective – both can confer protection against COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine you receive,” Hellerstedt added.

Moderna vaccine deliveries expected Monday

Provider NameCityCountyDoses
CHI St. Lukes Health MemorialLufkinAngelina600
Woodland Heights Medical CenterLufkinAngelina500
Christus Spohn Health System BeevilleBeevilleBee200
CHI St. Lukes Health BrazosportLake JacksonBrazoria500
Hendrick Medical Center BrownwoodBrownwoodBrown600
BS&W Medical Center Marble FallsMarble FallsBurnet500
Christus Santa Rose Hospital NBNew BraunfelsComal500
Medical City DentonDentonDenton1,300
Medical Center HospitalOdessaEctor2,500
Odessa Regional Medical CenterOdessaEctor400
Pampa Regional Medical CenterPampaGray200
United Memorial Medical CenterHoustonHarris300
Scenic Mountain Medical CenterBig SpringHoward300
Christus Spohn Health System SouthCorpus ChristiNueces800
Medical City WeatherfordWeatherfordParker700
Pecos County Memorial Hospital DBAFort StocktonPecos500
BSA Health SystemAmarilloPotter2,500
Titus Regional Medical CenterMount PleasantTitus700
Victoria County Public Health Dept.VictoriaVictoria100
Laredo Regional Medical CenterLaredoWebb1,000

Dell Medical School in Austin was one of the first four hospitals to receive the vaccine on Monday, with 15,600 doses expected to go to locations right in central Texas.

Some Austin-Travis County EMS EMTs and paramedics and Austin Fire Department personnel got their COVID-19 vaccine throughout the weekend.

According to the DSHS COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 26,007 vaccine doses had been administered in Texas across 184 counties as of Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

