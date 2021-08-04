COVID-19 adolescent vaccination clinic to be held in Jacksonville Thursday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Public Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for adolescents on Thursday.

The clinic is scheduled for Thursday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Jacksonville Public Library.

The library is located at 526 E. Commerce St. inside the Norman Center.

Both first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available and no appointment is needed. The clinic is open to those ages 12-17.

For more information, call Cherokee County Public Health at 903-586-6191 x 11 or 12.

