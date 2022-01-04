COVID-19 antibody treatments scarce amid new variant surge

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cases of COVID-19 related to the omicron variant rise, East Texans are looking for treatment.

Antibody infusions helped many with other COVID-19 variants, but lately those treatments are hard to find. For those who are vaccinated, doctors say the omicron variant’s symptoms are more like a common cold.

“Well omicron seems to have less impact on the lungs. The way it has mutated, it doesn’t seem to get as deep into the respiratory tissues like the other variants have,” said Dr. Tom Cummins, Division Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas.

It carries its own risks, which is why hospitals around East Texas are requesting the new antibody infusion treatment that targets this recent variant. Physicians say current antibody treatments are not working on the omicron variant.

“The previously used monoclonal antibodies, regen-cov, bamlanivimab, etc. aren’t really effective,” said Dr. Cummins.

The decrease of the delta strain before the holidays and less people coming in to get treatment means hospitals like UT Health East Texas see no need to continue offering infusions. Although cases are spiking because of the omicron variant, hospitalizations are not.

“When we started seeing that really high positive rate with delta we saw an extreme number of hospitalizations, like we have well over 300 across our East Texas division in our facilities. We are only in the mid 60’s today. So we are not seeing the severity of illness with this one that we did see with the delta variant,” said Dr. Cummins.

The federal government plans to ship out 55,000 doses across the country. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services gave this statement Jan. 3:

“Currently, the CDC estimates that Texas and surrounding states have greater than 85% prevalence of the Omicron variant. Bamlanivimab (bam-lan-vi-mab)/Etesevimab (e-te-se-vi-mab) (BAM/ETE) and REGEN-COV (re-gen-ono) (REG) are NOT effective in the treatment of patients infected with the Omicron variant. Sotrovimab (so-tro-mab) remains effective against all variants of concern, including Omicron, but is currently in limited supply.”

Once Texas receives their allotted amount, they will then distribute the infusions to the counties.

“The new one is coming. Again it’s been tweaked, it has to be massed produced. It will come out when it’s when it can when the manufacturers can produce it,” said Dr. Cummins.

Dr. Cummins says if East Texas does receive a shipment, it will be limited to high risk patients only.