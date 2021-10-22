COVID-19 cases continue to fall in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases continue to steadily decrease in East Texas. There are currently 1,433 less cases than the previous week.

As of now, 8,526 people have contracted the coronavirus, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. This region has an estimated population of 968,611.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 386

Angelina County – 269

Bowie County – 282

Camp County – 36

Cass County – 145

Cherokee County – 36

Franklin County – 59

Gregg County – 1,106

Harrison County – 149

Henderson County – 550

Hopkins County – 154

Houston County – 58

Marion County – 23

Morris County – 47

Nacogdoches County – 216

Panola County – 59

Polk County – 104

Rains County – 139

Rusk County – 212

San Augustine County – 20

Sabine County – 10

Shelby County – 91

Smith County – 2,910

Titus County – 99

Upshur County – 100

Van Zandt County – 729

Wood County – 537

The total number of patients with COVID-19 in Texas hospitals is 4,541. This is more than a 20% decrease from the previous week.

In TSA G, there are 607 available hospital beds, 24 adult ICU beds and 0 pediatric ICU beds. On Thursday, the hospitalization rate was 9%.

In TSA H, there are 183 available hospital beds, 12 adult ICU beds and 0 pediatric beds. The hospitalization rate was 10% on Thursday.