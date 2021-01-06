COVID-19 cases hit record highs in 2 East Texas regions; officials stress taking precautions

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 continues to get worse in East Texas.

On Tuesday, the percentage of patients in upper East Texas being treated for COVID-19 hit a record high 21.58% as a total of all hospital beds available.

For the past three days, the hospitalization rate has been above 20%. The rate has been above 15% since Dec. 15, shows information from the state health department.

Information about TSA-G’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate is below:

Jan. 1: 20.13%

Jan. 2: 19.89%

January 3: 20.58%

Jan. 4: 21.32%

Jan. 5: 21.58%

The state health department defines East Texas as Trauma Service Area G. It includes Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt. and Wood counties.

In Deep East Texas, known as Trauma Service Area G, the hospitalization rate is even higher. On Jan. 5, its hospitalization rate was 29.68%. Jan. 5 marked the highest hospitalization rate ever for the area.

In this group are Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties.

Information about TSA-H’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate is below:

Jan. 1: 22.72%

Jan. 2: 22.71%

Jan. 3: 28.06%

Jan. 4: 26.70%

Jan. 5: 29.68%

Because the rate is above 15%, many businesses must continue to operate at no more than 50% capacity and some businesses, such as bars, must remain closed.

NET Health is reporting that either substantial or moderate COVID-19 spread is taking place. This means there is sustained or uncontrolled transmission of the contagious virus.

The East Texas health district is using its Facebook page to conduct a public service campaign using elected officials speaking on the importance of social distancing and other efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.