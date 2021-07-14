COVID-19 Delta variant found in East Texas as cases rise in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- COVID-19 cases have increased in Smith County.

40% more people tested positive for the virus last week.

Recently, experts have also expressed their concern about the Delta variant.

This new form of COVID-19 spreads more rapidly than other variants. The symptoms are similar to other strains and the only way to see what version of the virus someone has is through testing.

The new variant was first found in India in December.

Now, doctors said the Delta variant is in East Texas.

There is one confirmed case in Texarkana. Since the virus spreads faster, officials are hoping to persuade people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“What we encourage everyone to do is get vaccinated. That’s one of the best things you can do to protect yourself against COVID-19 and these new variants,” said George Roberts with Net Health.