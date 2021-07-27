COVID-19 hospitalizations almost double in Deep East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK/ NewsNation Now)- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Deep East Texas have increased by almost 50% during the past week.

On July 19, the rate was 3.16% and it spiked to 6.24% by July 25.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker, Counties in Deep East Texas like Nacogdoches, San Augustine and Polk are classified as having a high level of community transmission.

On Monday, the following number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the area.

Angelina County: 8,990

Polk County: 3,650

San Augustine: 600

In Texas, there are 4,982 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Additionally, as cases are increasing across the country the CDC has also made some changes to their recommendations about wearing masks.

They are now saying fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors if they live in counties where there is substantial and high transmission of COVID-19. Currently, about 63.11% of counties in the U.S. fall under these categories.

The reasoning behind the mask guidance changes is that even those who got their COVID-19 shots can still spread the Delta variant more easily than other strands.

“This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, during a conference call with reporters.

The CDC also stated everyone should wear a mask in schools, even if they were vaccinated.

“The vast majority of infection is happening with unvaccinated individuals,” Walensky said.

The center is also worried that vaccinated people can pass the virus onto others who are at-risk.

According to Walensky, people are less likely to get COVID-19 symptoms from the Delta variant if they were vaccinated. The shots help reduce the chance of getting symptoms by 7% and risk of hospitalization by 20%.