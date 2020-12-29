East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record, now top 19%

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The COVID-19 outbreak in East Texas is getting worse.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients as a percentage of hospital capacity hit 19.12% on Monday, the highest percentage yet, shows information from the state health department.

The 19-county Trauma Service Area G, which includes east Texas, has had, not counting Tuesday, 14 straight days of hospitalizations over the 15% rate.

Because the area has had at least seven consecutive days above the 15% threshold, businesses that were previously allowed to operate up to 75% of occupancy must now operate at no more than 50% capacity and bars had to close.

Trauma Service Area G includes Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties.

Here are the most recent numbers from Texas Health & Human Services

Dec. 15 – 15.28% (474 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3103 available hospital beds)

Dec. 16 – 16.16% (478 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3153 available hospital beds)

Dec. 17 – 15.51% (489 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3153 available hospital beds)

Dec. 18 – 16.47% (519 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3153 available hospital beds)

Dec. 19 – 16.73% (524 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3132 available hospital beds)

Dec. 20 – 16.15% (497 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3077 available hospital beds)

Dec. 21 – 15.94 (492 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3087 available hospital beds)

Dec. 22 – 16.50% (510 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3090 available hospital beds)

Dec. 23 – 17.56% (543 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3093 available hospital beds

Dec. 24 – 17.43% (543 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3116 available hospital beds)

Dec. 25 – 18% (547 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3039 available hospital beds)

Dec. 26 – 16.77% (542 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3232 available hospital beds)

Dec. 27 – 17.75% (571 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3127 available hospital beds)

Dec. 28 – 19.21% (580 COVID patients in hospitals within RAC-G / 3034 available hospital beds)

Smith and Gregg counties since December have seen substantial community spread of COVID-19, said information from NET Health, the local public health district. Substantial community spread means there is “large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission,” said NET Health.

Counties in Deep East Texas, which make up Trauma Service Area H, also remain above the 15% threshold, shows data from the state.

Health officials are continuing to advise people to wear a mask when in public and avoid crowds.