TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 infection rates still remain high in Texas and hospitalizations are continuing to increase, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

But, the state is passing the peak of the omicron surge, said health officials.

There were 13,360 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas on Thursday. 2,779 patients were in ICU beds and 489 children were in the hospital due to the virus.

HOSPITALIZATION DATA

When looking at hospitalization statistics, our region is divided into two sections: Trauma Service Area G and Trauma Service Area H.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. This region is commonly referred to as East Texas and has an estimated population of 960,859.

In TSA-G on Thursday, there were 516 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital and 79 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 266,183.

For TSA-H, there were 104 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital and seven COVID-19 patients on ventilators on Thursday.