TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the state of Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Officials said positivity rates are at all-time highs as the omicron variant continues to spread.

There was more than a 40% increase in hospitalizations since last week, according to our affiliate KXAN. COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased by 10.96% in the state on Wednesday since the previous day.

Omicron is the dominant variant in Texas and makes up 90% of cases, said UT Southwestern.

On Wednesday, there were 11,904 new COVID-19 confirmed cases reported. This information was collected from a seven day average. 4,917 people are hospitalized and 57 people died from the virus on Wednesday (7 day average). The number of cases are increasing and approaching the numbers seen during the surge in September.

There are 1,155 adults in the ICU in Texas because of COVID-19 and there are 173 pediatric patients. Experts have noticed over the past four weeks 52% more children were hospitalized across the country due to the virus.

Early evidence shows omicron causes cold-like symptoms for people who have all of their COVID-19 vaccines.

“It is clear that if you’re vaccinated, particularly if you’ve had a booster, omicron tends to produce milder infections,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease professor at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, told NBC.

People who are infected might get a cough, fatigue, congestion and a runny nose. Loss of taste or smell are not common symptoms.

