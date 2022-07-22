WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — According to the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health), Wood County has entered the highest level of community spread of COVID-19.

Wood County is the only area within NET Health’s jurisdiction that has entered the substantial level of community spread, which is defined as “large scale, uncontrolled community transmission, including congregate settings [e.g. schools, workplaces, nursing homes, day cares].” All other counties, which include Rains, Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg, Henderson and Anderson counties, sit at moderate levels of community spread.

While Wood County was upgraded to substantial levels on Thursday, Smith County was reduced to moderate after it had been in the substantial category since July 5. Moderate community spread levels are defined as “sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increases in cases.”