PALESTINE, Texas (KETK)- East Texans have the option to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Palestine Mall.

A clinic will continue to be held Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

Adults are not required to make an appointment, but children are. People can register here.

The vaccine is provided at no cost. Also, individuals without internet can make an appointment through the COVID Call Center (903)-617-6404 Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.