CVS adds 74 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas, brings total up to 180

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CVS Health announced Thursday morning that they will be adding 74 coronavirus vaccine sites across Texas and will begin administering them as early as Sunday.

In a press release from corporate headquarters in Rhode Island, the company said that appointments for these additional sites will open up on Saturday, March 13, as stores begin receiving shipments.

The company did note that, as of this writing, the locations of the sites would not be revealed “to prevent stores from being overwhelmed by those who may seek a vaccination without making an appointment through our online scheduling tool.”

The list of specific stores will be accessible on CVS.com as stores receive shipments of the vaccine and appointments become available.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve. Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.” Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President of CVS Health

In Texas, vaccines are currently available for anyone over the age of 65, first responders and healthcare workers, as well as school teachers, staff, and childcare workers.

The state announced on Wednesday that the eligibility list will be expanded Monday, March 15, for any Texan between the ages of 50-65.

Patients must register online at CVS.com or call 1-(800) 746-7287. Participating locations are in the following East Texas counties: