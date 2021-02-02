CVS to start administering vaccines at certain locations, excluding East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CVS Pharmacies in several Texas cities — but none in East Texas — will be places where people can go to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Beginning Feb. 11, the shots will be given at 70 locations in Texas, the pharmacy chain announced Tuesday.

Healthcare workers, the elderly, chronically ill and first responders are eligible to be vaccinated.

Participating CVS pharmacies are in Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio and Waco, the company announced.

As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments, the announcement said.

CVS initially is expected to receive 38,000 doses for the Texas locations, the announcement said.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”

Patients must register in advance through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact customer service at 800-746-7287.