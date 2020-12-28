CVS will vaccinate those in Texas long-term care facilities starting Monday

A health worker extracts a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the military base in Queretaro, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived to Mexico the previous day. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CVS Health will begin vaccinating residents and staff members at Texas long-term care facilities for COVID-19 starting Monday.

They say vaccines will be in more than 2,000 nursing and assisted living facilities, and more than 275,000 patients will be vaccinated through the program in Texas. CVS rolled out its vaccination partnership in 12 states last week, and Texas is part of 36 states that will begin the vaccination process.

In all, the program will provide vaccinations for 4 million long-term care residents and staff at more than 40,000 facilities in the country.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services picked CVS Health as one of two providers to administer the vaccines in long-term care facilities through Operation Warp Speed. CVS Health says they’ll also be part of distributing the vaccine when it becomes widely available later in 2021.