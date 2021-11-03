Daily COVID deaths in Texas projected to hit new low, data shows

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the daily fatality rate from COVID-19 is on a steady decline across the Lone Star State.

As of Oct. 29, a total of 68,792 Texans have died from the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. At this time, however, data from the Texas DSHS shows that this number is not on track to increase by a large margin.

On the contrary, current data indicates that the state of Texas is about to enter the lowest rate of death from COVID-19 since March of 2020. This comes after the most recent spike in fatalities from COVID, which occurred in mid-September when the daily number of fatalities peaked at 341.

Since then, the daily number of deaths had been in rapid decline, dropping by over half since September. The number now sits at 129 and is projected to continue falling.

Historical data shows brief periods of time with low rates of fatalities before the number begins to rise again. However, with more than 64% of the state’s population being fully vaccinated and just over four million people obtaining natural immunity through recovery, it is possible that the rate of fatalities from COVID could continue to stay low.

COVID hospitalizations and cases have also been on a steady decline as well, which correlates with the trend of lower death rates. Since late August, hospitalizations have decreased from nearly 14,000 to just over 3,000.

As of right now, there are a total of 3,156 Texans in the hospital for COVID-19. Across the state, there are 10,004 available hospital beds and 770 available ICU beds.

COVID cases peaked in Texas in early September with approximately 25,200 new confirmed cases. As of now, that number has fallen drastically to 2,984, which is approximately a 157.65% drop in nearly two months.