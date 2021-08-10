Deep East Texas above 15% hospitalization rate, down to just 1 ICU bed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Region H, which covers the Deep East Texas area, crossed the 15% hospitalization rate threshold on Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The agency releases daily numbers regarding available hospital beds, ventilators, and hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients. Texas is broken down into 22 regions with Region G includes the Tyler-Longview areas while Region H covers Deep East Texas.

Region H now has a 16.37% hospitalization rate and is the 12th region to be above 15%. Under Governor Abbott’s initial executive order last year, if a region was above 15% for longer than 7 days, all businesses had to scale capacity back to 50%.

However, Abbott updated his own order last week to ban capacity limits and mask mandates from being handed down by local officials. Despite this, Dallas ISD and Austin ISD have mandated masks for students as the school year is set to begin.

Region H is also down to just one ICU bed for an area with more than 272,000 people. The DSHS says that of the area’s 348 hospitalizations, 83 have COVID-19.

Region G has 24 remaining ICU beds and 383 patients in the hospital with COVID-19. The population for the area is estimated to be just under 969,000 people.

Abbott announced new moves Monday to fight the pandemic in Texas, including asking hospitals to again put off certain elective procedures to free up space for COVID-19 patients.