Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rates go under 15% after passing 7-day mark

DEEP EAST TEXAS, (KETK) – Deep East Texas health officials reported that COVID-19 hospitalization rates went down by .4%, going under the 15% threshold.

Recently, Nacogdoches County announced they have reached the seven-day milestone in Trauma Service Area H.

As a result, business must roll back capacity to 50% and all elective surgeries are temporarily suspended until further notice.

If group H stays under the 15% mark for seven consecutive days, then businesses will be able to increase capacity past 50%.

The East Texas counties in Trauma Service Area H are: