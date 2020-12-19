Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rates go under 15% after passing 7-day mark

DEEP EAST TEXAS, (KETK) – Deep East Texas health officials reported that COVID-19 hospitalization rates went down by .4%, going under the 15% threshold.
Recently, Nacogdoches County announced they have reached the seven-day milestone in Trauma Service Area H.
As a result, business must roll back capacity to 50% and all elective surgeries are temporarily suspended until further notice.
If group H stays under the 15% mark for seven consecutive days, then businesses will be able to increase capacity past 50%.
The East Texas counties in Trauma Service Area H are:
- Angelina
- Nacogdoches
- Polk
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- San Jacinto
- Tyler