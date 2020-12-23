Deep East Texas resets seven-day restriction countdown after spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Just three days before new restrictions in Deep East Texas stemming from Gov. Abbott’s executive order were set to be rolled back, the countdown will have to resume due to a spike in coronavirus hospitalizations.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Trauma Service Area H, which includes seven Deep East Texas counties, spiked to a hospitalization rate of nearly 18% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate was only at 13.98%.
Per Abbott’s order, businesses must roll back capacity to a maximum of 50% when their TSA has a hospitalization rate greater than 15% for seven consecutive days. All elective surgeries are postponed and bars are not allowed to open.
To get the restrictions removed, the rate must fall below 15% for another seven days. The following counties fall into TSA H:
- Angelina
- Nacogdoches
- Polk
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- San Jacinto
- Tyler
TSA G, which covers the rest of East Texas, was above 15% for the eighth straight day. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said that the public needs to still be vigilant in maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.
“The No. 1 way to guard against the increasing spread of the coronavirus and to protect the community from additional restrictions from the state is to regulate our own behavior in a responsible way. We should, as individuals, make the choices to wear a mask, avoid large crowds, keep our distance, wash our hands often, and stay home if we feel sick. By doing this, we can reduce the spread of COVID-19, protect our community, and regain additional liberties and opportunities for ourselves and our businesses.”Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran
The following East Texas counties fall into TSA G:
- Anderson
- Camp
- Cherokee
- Franklin
- Freestone
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Henderson
- Houston
- Marion
- Panola
- Rains
- Rusk
- Shelby
- Smith
- Trinity
- Upshur
- Van Zandt
- Wood
NET Health released public service announcements with several county judges to remind people to continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The videos can be found below.