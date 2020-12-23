Deep East Texas resets seven-day restriction countdown after spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Just three days before new restrictions in Deep East Texas stemming from Gov. Abbott’s executive order were set to be rolled back, the countdown will have to resume due to a spike in coronavirus hospitalizations.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Trauma Service Area H, which includes seven Deep East Texas counties, spiked to a hospitalization rate of nearly 18% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate was only at 13.98%.

Per Abbott’s order, businesses must roll back capacity to a maximum of 50% when their TSA has a hospitalization rate greater than 15% for seven consecutive days. All elective surgeries are postponed and bars are not allowed to open.

To get the restrictions removed, the rate must fall below 15% for another seven days. The following counties fall into TSA H:

Angelina

Nacogdoches

Polk

Sabine

San Augustine

San Jacinto

Tyler

TSA G, which covers the rest of East Texas, was above 15% for the eighth straight day. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said that the public needs to still be vigilant in maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

“The No. 1 way to guard against the increasing spread of the coronavirus and to protect the community from additional restrictions from the state is to regulate our own behavior in a responsible way. We should, as individuals, make the choices to wear a mask, avoid large crowds, keep our distance, wash our hands often, and stay home if we feel sick. By doing this, we can reduce the spread of COVID-19, protect our community, and regain additional liberties and opportunities for ourselves and our businesses.” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran

The following East Texas counties fall into TSA G:

Anderson

Camp

Cherokee

Franklin

Freestone

Gregg

Harrison

Henderson

Houston

Marion

Panola

Rains

Rusk

Shelby

Smith

Trinity

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

NET Health released public service announcements with several county judges to remind people to continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The videos can be found below.

Anderson County

Gregg County

Henderson County

Rains County

Smith County

Van Zandt County

Wood County