Diboll ISD makes changes to mask mandate

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK)- The Diboll ISD board of trustees gathered during a special called board meeting this week and changed their mask mandate included in their COVID-19 Mitigation Plan.

The district said, masks will now be recommended and not required, only when COVID-19 cases are 3% or below out of total district employees and students for 10 consecutive days. This means there is 62 cases in the district or less.

The board previously decided to look at their COVID data and revisit their mitigation plan monthly.

Diboll ISD determined their limit would be 3% because a rate above 5% is thought to be high since more people could become sick, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Additionally, the district would have 103 cases if they had a COVID-19 rate of 5%.

Diboll ISD also stated if cases grow to more than 3%, then masks will once again be required for staff and students on campuses and in buses. This will be their guidance until the number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases falls below the 3% threshold for 10 consecutive school days.

In September, Diboll ISD was one of the school districts that received a letter from the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The letter said Diboll ISD’s mask mandate was going against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, which mentioned no governmental entity can require anyone to wear face coverings.

Longview, Lufkin and Chapel Hill ISD also were sent letters. Lawsuits were also filed by the Texas Attorney General’s Office against all of these districts except for Chapel Hill ISD.

Now, Diboll ISD has made changes to their mask mandate, but they will continue to try to keep their community safe.

According to the district’s mitigation plan, masks will be required after holiday breaks such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring break. This will be mandated for 10 days after vacation ends.

The district will keep doing daily temperature checks for all students, staff and visitors. They will also continue to clean buildings and encourage social distancing. School officials will speak to to health leaders to stay informed about the spread of COVID-19.