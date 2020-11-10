Do you think you have COVID-19? Free testing sites available in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The Texas Division of Emergency Management is offer free testing in East Texas for those who are concerned they have COVID-19.

All are walk-in sites and those who come to be tested are required to wear a face mask, said the announcement.

These free COVID-19 tests are available for anyone from any county. Those who are tested must provide identification and contact information.

Testing sites and days are:

Mondays and Wednesdays at Palestine Civic Center, 1819 West Spring Street in Palestine.

Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Henderson Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway in Henderson.

Fridays only at the Chandler Street Church of Christ, 2700 Chandler Street in Kilgore.

Fridays only at the Chandler Street Church of Christ, 2700 Chandler Street in Kilgore. Monday through Friday at the Tyler Senior Center, 1519 Garden Valley Parkway in Tyler.

Free COVID-19 testing is also being provided by eTrueNorth on Tuesday and Thursdays mornings, in Tyler at the Brookshire’s Culinary Center, 200 Rice Road in Tyler, and at the Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy No. 1, 1900 S. High St. in Longview. Both locations provide free COVID-19 testing every Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Select the nearest testing site from the below list to view the poster and register for a free appointment by visiting GoGetTested.com.

There are also testing locations at pharmacies, free-standing ER’s, and various urgent care clinics throughout East Texas, the announcement said.