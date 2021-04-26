DSHS holds event in Longview, other Texas cities to encourage people to get their COVID-19 shot

(KETK)- Vaccination rates in Texas have slowed down.

Now, East Texas organizations and state leaders are getting creative to convince more people to get the COVID-19 shot. State and local leaders are trying to make sure accurate information about the shot is spread throughout Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services wants to get the word out by using large displays.

The DSHS plans to host pop-up events in cities across Texas to share tell people more about the vaccines. Longview is their fifth stop.

“We’re going to be visiting 23 cities in 25 days with this unique message,” said Robert Santiago, tour coordinator.

A 16 foot screen along with videos released by officials address common concerns people may have about getting the shot. It also answers the questions many people have.

This comes at a time when access to this vaccine is becoming much easier. More vaccination locations are also getting added across East Texas.

A location was opened at Saint Peter Claver Catholic Church in Tyler.

The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance also organized a vaccination clinic today.

“(There’s) so many pros versus cons as to why you would want to get vaccinated. We’ve seen the number of people that are being hospitalized, the number of patients being seen in our hospitals drastically decrease,” said Nancy Rangel, CEO and President of the Hispanic Business Alliance.

Rangel says she’s helped get over 1,500 people vaccinated, and she wants the public to know it’s as simple as signing up online or even just walking in.

“There’s no fees. There’s no cost. There’s no insurance requirements, so we want people to feel safe. We want people to know that they can come here,” she said.