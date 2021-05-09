VAX FACTS: DSHS says supply of vaccines is exceeding demand; doses still available around East Texas

Employees unload the newly arrived coronavirus vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm at the logistics base set up to in the parking lot of the government office in the 13th district of Budapest, Hungary, March 3, 2021. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of State Health Services announced that the supply of COVID-19 vaccines is regularly exceeding demand, so they are stopping weekly vaccine allocation.

In place of weekly allocations, DSHS said that providers will be able to order straight from the DSHS Pharmacy or the CDC.

“This is a big step in vaccine distribution,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services. “The ability to ship vaccine to pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and other providers as they need it will go a long way to making sure it is available when and where Texans want to be vaccinated.”

Vaccines are more widely available than they used to be, with many locations dropping their appointment requirements and allowing walk-ins. More information on the vaccine, including tools to locate providers, is available at covidvaccine.texas.gov.

Because there are plenty of vaccines, providers no longer need to use every dose the week they receive it, but can store them under conditions that will maximize shelf life. DSHS is also encouraging providers to vaccinate anyone who wants to be vaccinated, “even if that means opening a new vial for that person without knowing whether all doses will be used.”

As of now, more than half of all eligible Texans have gotten a dose of vaccine, and about 37% are fully vaccinated.

The clinics listed here are just some of those offering vaccines in the area as of this writing. DSHS has a more comprehensive vaccine availability map online.

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Bullard – A clinic will be open at New Hope Bullard Baptist Church on May 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The church is at 20940 County Road 145 off of U.S. Highway 69 north of Bullard. Walk-ins will be welcomed at the clinic, but people can also register by calling the following numbers: 903-894-7836, 903-279-1789 and 903-279-3481.

– A clinic will be open at on May 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The church is at 20940 County Road 145 off of U.S. Highway 69 north of Bullard. Walk-ins will be welcomed at the clinic, but people can also register by calling the following numbers: 903-894-7836, 903-279-1789 and 903-279-3481. Longview – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd has vaccine appointments for various dates available at this link .

– CHRISTUS Good Shepherd has vaccine appointments for various dates . Lufkin – Angelina County & Cities Health District has a sign up for COVID-19 vaccines available here .

– Angelina County & Cities Health District has a sign up for COVID-19 vaccines . Mineola – NET Health will offer free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Mineola Civic Center on May 12. You can make an appointment by clicking this link .

– NET Health will offer free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Mineola Civic Center on May 12. You can . Tyler – NET Health will be giving first dose Pfizer vaccines for May 11, May 12 and May 15 at the Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler. Appointments can be made online at their website.

Check local availability at pharmacies