East Texas Baptist University to hold free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- East Texas Baptist University is partnering with Walmart to hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Pfizer-BioNTech shots will be administered at the Rogers Spiritual Life Center at the college campus.

The clinics will be held on Monday, August 16, Wednesday, August 18 and Friday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who are 12 years and older can receive the vaccine. You may register for an appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome.

People can bring their insurance for documentation purposes, but it is not required to get a shot.

Find more information and register for a designated time slot here.