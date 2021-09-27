East Texas benefit being held to help families of deputy, officer affected by COVID-19 complications

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Rusk County Peace Officer’s Association is holding a COVID-19 Critical Care Relief Benefit on Oct. 1 to support the families of a Rusk County deputy and jailer who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The event is being held to support Rusk County Deputy Charles Bailey and Rusk County Jailer Logan Garrett.

“Both of these men and their families have been hit hard with this virus and the complications from it,” wrote the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

People can purchase burgers on Friday starting at 10 a.m. at the Texas Bank Parking Lot at highway 79 N.

It will be $5.00 per item.

There must be a minimum of three burgers purchased to order a delivery. You may email orders before 5 p.m. on Thursday to RCPOATX@gmail.com.

Donations can also be sent to PO Box 414 Henderson, Texas 75653.