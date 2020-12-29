East Texas breaks own record breaching 20.13% for COVID-19 patient hospitalizations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly 1 in 5 patients in East Texas hospitals are being treated for COVID-19, according to information from the state health department.

East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization capacity rates have broken into the 20s reaching new all time high of 20.13% as of Saturday.

Trauma Service G has had 19 straight days of hospitalizations over the 15% rate.

The percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients as a percentage of hospital capacity was 19.37% on Friday. This is the highest percentage yet, the data shows.

East Texas, which is designated by the state as Trauma Service G, has had 18 straight days of hospitalizations over the 15% rate and three days in a row above 18%.

The previous high percentage for East Texas was 19.12% on Dec. 28.

Gov. Gregg Abbott’s executive order requires that businesses in areas that have past the 15% hospitalization threshold for seven consecutive days limit their capacity. Instead of operating at 75% occupancy, they are now required to operate at 50%. Bars also cannot continue operating.

The region previously reached the highest percentage on Monday at 19.12%.

Trauma Service Area G includes Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties.

Here are the most recent percentage numbers from Texas Health & Human Services

Dec. 15 – 15.28%

– 15.28% Dec. 16 – 16.16%

– 16.16% Dec. 17 – 15.51%

– 15.51% Dec. 18 – 16.47%

– 16.47% Dec. 19 – 16.73%

– 16.73% Dec. 20 – 16.15%

– 16.15% Dec. 21 – 15.94

– 15.94 Dec. 22 – 16.50%

– 16.50% Dec. 23 – 17.56%

– 17.56% Dec. 24 – 17.43%

– 17.43% Dec. 25 – 18%

– 18% Dec. 26 – 16.77%

– 16.77% Dec. 27 – 17.75%

– 17.75% Dec. 28 – 19.21%

– 19.21% Dec. 29 – 17.45%

– 17.45% Dec. 30 – 18.99%

– 18.99% Dec. 31 – 18.91%

– 18.91% Jan. 1 – 19.37%

– 19.37% Jan. 2 – 20.13%

Smith and Gregg counties since December have seen substantial community spread of COVID-19, said information from NET Health, the local public health district. Substantial community spread means there is “large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission,” said NET Health.

Health officials are continuing to encourage people to do what they can to fight COVID-19, such as trying to social distance and wearing a mask when in public.