East Texas breaks pandemic record for hospitalizations

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- East Texas set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

On Sept. 5, there were 820 people in the hospital due to COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area G, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

This area includes the following counties:

Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.

The population for the region is approximately 968,611.

Over the last 12 days, 85 more people have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Hospitalizations have slightly increased for the past week for TSA G. The rate increased from 28.84% to 29.23%.

Trauma Service Area H, which includes the Deep East Texas area, has seen a drop in hospitalizations during the last seven days. The rate decreased from 33.15% to 30.67%.

13,545 Texans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 4,400 people have died in the state in the last month from the virus, said The Texas Tribune.

Some East Texas schools have also recently had to close their doors after staff and students have become sick with COVID-19. More mask mandates have also been implemented by school districts.

Health officials are still reaching out to communities to increase vaccination rates because it prevents hospitalizations and death.