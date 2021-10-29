East Texas COVID-19 cases dropped by 50% in one week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases in East Texas have taken a rapid decrease since the previous week.

As of Oct. 29, there are 4,316 active COVID-19 cases in East Texas, according to the Department of State Health Services. This is a 50% decrease from 8,526 cases on Oct. 22.

The East Texas area is made up of two trauma service areas (TSA), TSA G and TSA H.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. This region is commonly referred to as East Texas and has an estimated population of 968,611.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 203

Angelina County – 219

Bowie County – 171

Camp County – 19

Cass County – 64

Cherokee County – 32

Franklin County – 36

Gregg County – 506

Harrison County – 93

Henderson County – 257

Hopkins County – 123

Houston County – 38

Marion County – 17

Morris County – 21

Nacogdoches County – 136

Panola County – 31

Polk County – 76

Rains County – 48

Rusk County – 137

San Augustine County – 16

Sabine County – 4

Shelby County – 20

Smith County – 1,315

Titus County – 49

Upshur County – 82

Van Zandt County – 331

Wood County – 272

There are currently 3,646 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas.

In Trauma Service Area G there are 199 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. TSA G 640 available beds and 37 available adult ICU beds.

In Trauma Service Area H there are 37 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. TSA H has 216 available beds and 18 available ICU beds.