East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rate climbs over 15%, businesses in Deep East Texas counties rolling back capacity

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the second time this month, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the East Texas area has risen above 15%.

It is the benchmark in an executive order signed by Gov. Abbott that requires businesses to rollback their capacity, and may even require some to close, in regions where hospital capacity is above 15% for seven consecutive days.

Most East Texas counties are in Trauma Service Area G, which saw a rate of 15.28% on Tuesday.

Nacogdoches County announced they have reached the seven-day milestone in Trauma Service Area H.

As a result, business must roll back capacity to 50% and all elective surgeries are temporarily suspended until further notice.

On December 2, NET Health CEO George Roberts cautioned the Smith County commissioners that there may be another spike over the next several weeks due to the holiday season and an expected increase in travel. Roberts encouraged the public to keep wearing masks and staying if you are sick.

Judge Nathaniel Moran said during that briefing that it is still up to the public to make good choices to avoid businesses losing customers.

“The decrease [in hospitalization rate] does not happen overnight. The increase didn’t happen overnight, it was a slow increase… it’s going to take some long-term action on the part of our citizens to continue to make healthy, individual choices.” SMITH COUNTY JUDGE NATHANIEL MORAN

The East Texas counties that are affected in Trauma Service Area G are:

Anderson

Camp

Cherokee

Franklin

Gregg

Harrison

Henderson

Houston

Marion

Panola

Rains

Rusk

Shelby

Smith

Trinity

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

The East Texas counties in Trauma Service Area H are: