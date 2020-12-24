East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rates continue to rise as new restrictions likely to stay into 2021

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The region is broken down into two Trauma Service Areas (TSA). The Piney Woods region is TSA G while Deep East Texas is in TSA H.

Both continue to sit above a 15% hospitalization rate and, per Gov. Abbott’s order, businesses must scale back their capacity to 50%. It also means that all elective surgeries must be postponed and bars must close.

The restrictions last until the rate falls below 15% for seven consecutive days. Neither can start that countdown yet as both are well above that threshold with TSA G at 17.56% and TSA H at 18.7%, meaning that the restrictions will very likely extend into next year.

Area G Staffed Hospital Beds: 3,093

Area G Beds with a COVID-19 Patient: 543

Area H Staffed Hospital Beds: 631

Area H Bed with a COVID-19 Patient: 118

Many East Texas businesses are worried about the new restrictions, especially toward the end of the holiday season.

For Howard Charba, the owner of Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler, his business along with other East Texas stores have to lower capacity just days before Christmas, a step backward during an already difficult holiday season.

“There’s a lot of people really struggling and I really hope the community remembers some of these locally owned businesses.” HOWARD CHARBA, OWNER OF TIMES SQUARE GRAND SLAM IN TYLER

Bars and restaurants have undoubtedly taken a slam since the pandemic’s genesis. According to the President of the East Texas Restaurant Association, Bob Westbrook,“There have been well over 100 restaurants that have closed in Tyler alone. When you think about 10,000 restaurants or so nationwide it’s absolutely critical to this industry and critical that everyone takes ownership.”

The counties that are listed in TSA G and H are listed below:

TSA G

Anderson

Camp

Cherokee

Franklin

Freestone

Gregg

Harrison

Henderson

Houston

Marion

Panola

Rains

Rusk

Shelby

Smith

Trinity

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

TSA H