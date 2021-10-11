East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations slowly decreasing

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The decrease of COVID-19 cases in East Texas is leading to less hospitalizations.

As hospitalizations are decreasing, vaccination rates across East Texas are increasing according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Oct. 11, there are 162 more available hospital beds in East Texas than there were on Friday, Oct. 8, according to the DSHS.

Out of the 3,395 total staffed hospital beds in East Texas, there are 729 available. There are 42 available ICU beds.

How is East Texas divided?

The East Texas area is made up of two trauma service areas (TSA), TSA G and TSA H.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. This region is commonly referred to as East Texas and has an estimated population of 968,611.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.

COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized

In TSA G, there are 379 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 158 of those are in ICU beds and 145 of the 379 are on ventilators.

In TSA H, there are 93 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 54 of those are in ICU beds and 29 of the 93 are on ventilators.

As of Oct. 10, COVID-19 patients make up 19% of total hospital capacity in TSA G and 13% capacity in TSA H.

Available hospital beds and ventilators

In TSA G, there are currently 711 available hospital beds, 24 available adult ICU beds, 0 available pediatric beds and 267 available ventilators

In TSA H, there are 187 available hospital beds, 18 available ICU beds, 0 pediatric beds and 92 available ventilators.