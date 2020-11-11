East Texas experiencing large-scale, uncontrolled transmission of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith and other East Texas counties are experiencing “large scale, uncontrolled community transmission” of COVID-19, NET Health reported today.

The transmission is occurring in “congregate settings,” including schools, workplaces, nursing homes and day cares, the announcement said.

Henderson and Anderson counties are experiencing moderate community spread of COVID-19 infections.

The number of people becoming infected is increasing and all the counties, the announcement said.

“The community needs to know that new COVID-19 infections are dramatically increasing in our area. We need everyone’s help, especially with the upcoming holiday seasons.” Terrence Ates, NET Health

Texas recorded 10,865 cases on Tuesday and 94 new deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.