East Texas health leaders to give update on ‘dramatic increase’ in COVID-19 infections

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas health officials will be providing an update Monday afternoon on what is being called a “dramatic increase” in COVID-19 cases across the region.
The news conference will be held at Tyler City Hall at 1 p.m. and include:
- George Roberts, CEO, Northeast Texas Public Health District
- Mark Anderson, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Christus Trinity Mother Frances
- Tom Cummins, MD, Chief Medical Officer, UT Health East Texas
- Paul McGaha, DO, Smith County Health Authority
“COVID-19 infections have dramatically increased in our area. We need everyone to help control the spread, especially with the upcoming holiday seasons.”George Roberts, NET Health CEO
Two weeks ago, Roberts said that across several counties, there was an “uncontrolled transmission” of the virus.
The transmission is occurring in “congregate settings,” including schools, workplaces, nursing homes and day cares, the announcement said.
Roberts also wanted to remind East Texans that the flu season is upon the area and that the same measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 are similar. They include:
- Practice social distancing by making sure to keep at least 6 feet of physical distance from anyone who does not live within your immediate household
- Avoid being physically near anyone who is sick
- Stay home if you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean frequently touched objects using a household cleaning spray and/or disinfecting wipes