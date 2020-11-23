East Texas health leaders to give update on ‘dramatic increase’ in COVID-19 infections

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas health officials will be providing an update Monday afternoon on what is being called a “dramatic increase” in COVID-19 cases across the region.

The news conference will be held at Tyler City Hall at 1 p.m. and include:

George Roberts, CEO, Northeast Texas Public Health District

Mark Anderson, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Christus Trinity Mother Frances

Tom Cummins, MD, Chief Medical Officer, UT Health East Texas

Paul McGaha, DO, Smith County Health Authority

“COVID-19 infections have dramatically increased in our area. We need everyone to help control the spread, especially with the upcoming holiday seasons.” George Roberts, NET Health CEO

Two weeks ago, Roberts said that across several counties, there was an “uncontrolled transmission” of the virus.

The transmission is occurring in “congregate settings,” including schools, workplaces, nursing homes and day cares, the announcement said.

Roberts also wanted to remind East Texans that the flu season is upon the area and that the same measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 are similar. They include: