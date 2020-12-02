East Texas hospitalization rate rises above 15%, could affect business re-openings

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, Deb Dalsing, nurse manager of the COVID-19 treatment unit at UW Health assists nurse Ainsley Billesbach with her personal protective equipment at the hospital in Madison, Wis. Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages through the country at an unrelenting pace. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The hospitalization rates for many East Texas counties have risen past an important threshold that could threaten the operating capacity for businesses.

NET Health CEO George Roberts said that a group of East Texas counties, known as RAC-G, have had their hospitalization rates rise about 15% for coronavirus cases. Under Gov. Abbott’s order, if this continues for seven consecutive days, businesses that are operating at 75% would have to drop to only 50% capacity.

These are the East Texas counties which would be affected by the recent rise in hospitalization rate:

Anderson

Camp

Cherokee

Franklin

Gregg

Harrison

Henderson

Houston

Marion

Panola

Rains

Rusk

Shelby

Smith

Trinity

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

Roberts also cautioned during his briefing that despite a slight drop in cases over the past several days, he believes that it is misleading due to the holidays.

He expects another spike to come due to increases in travel and gatherings. Roberts encouraged the public to keep wearing masks and staying if you are sick.

Judge Nathaniel Moran said during the briefing that it is still up to the public to make good choices to avoid businesses losing customers.

“The decrease does not happen overnight. The increase didn’t happen overnight, it was a slow increase… it’s going to take some long-term action on the part of our citizens to continue to make healthy, individual choices.” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran

There are currently more than 9,500 active Smith County cases of COVID-19.