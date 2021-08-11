East Texas hospitals experiencing shortage of healthcare workers, during surge of COVID-19 cases

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- East Texas hospitals are struggling to find medical workers while COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising.

“We are asking in an unprecedented way for nurses to step up and to call us,” said Todd Hancock, CEO CHRISTUS Good Shepherd.

Currently, the search to find medical staff is competitive and expensive.

“We’re paying exorbitant rates out in the community. The resource is extremely scarce,” added Hancock.

Other cities in the United States are also experiencing staff shortages.

Hospitals also are noticing that they do not have enough nurses, while COVID-19 cases are spiking in East Texas.

“I mean you’re in the ICU, and you’re being tripled with patients when you’re usually supposed to have maybe two,” said Taylor Skinner, an East Texas nurse.

Many local nurses are also leaving their hospitals for more financial opportunities. They are choosing to work through the state.

Skinner worked at UT Health, then CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, and she has kept traveling ever since.

“The biggest benefit is financial. Another benefit is the knowledge that you gain from different hospitals treating different disease processes,” she said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Abbott also announced the Texas Department of State Health Services is arranging for more than 2,500 medical personnel from out-of-state to be deployed to Texas hospitals.

“If the demand is high, there’s just not enough of us out there,” said James Stockman, a CRNA in Deep East Texas.

East Texas hospitals are hoping that help comes soon.