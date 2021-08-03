East Texas mother encourages people to get COVID-19 vaccine after her daughter was hospitalized with virus

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- An East Texas mother is urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine, because her daughter is now fighting for her life after getting sick from the virus.

“She said, ‘mom I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die,'” mentioned Carol Swanson.

This is what Melissa Espinoza told her mother, Swanson, before she was put on a ventilator.

At first, Espinoza thought she was suffering from allergies for three days.



But, she had actually contracted COVID-19.

Swanson said her daughter didn’t take precautions against the virus.

“Melissa would not wear a mask. For what reason I don’t not know,” she said. “She did not go to get vaccinated.”

Initially, Swanson was skeptical about the coronavirus, but now she urges those who are unvaccinated to get the shot.

“They even think this is a hoax. This is something the government is doing. I disagree. I really disagree. It’s real,” added Swanson.

Espinoza is in her 50’s. East Texas doctors said many young people are also getting COVID-19.



“That’s the problem such low vaccination rates. Especially, with young people in Texas we’re seeing a rise in infections,” said Dr. Tom Cummins, with UT Health.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, hospitals in Trauma Service Area G, which includes Tyler and Longview, are providing care for more than 200 COVID-19 patients.

Melissa Espinoza is one of those people battling the illness.

Her mother said, when someone you love gets the virus, your outlook on COVID changes.

“Having someone in your family, it makes it real. It makes it very real,” said Swanson.

She’s hoping more people get the vaccine and praying her daughter gets better soon.