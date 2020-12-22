East Texas pharmacies, clinics to receive COVID-19 vaccines this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The COVID-19 vaccine is on the way to nearly 900 pharmacies, hospitals and medical clinics in East Texas to inoculate front-line heath care workers.

According to the Health Service Manager for Brookshire Grocery Company, Charlotte Weller, several Brookshire’s and Super 1’s across the area will get the vaccine between Tuesday and Thursday with an initial allotment of 100 doses. The Brookshire’s in Hallsville is the exception as the pharmacy is set to receive 300 doses.

“Brookshire’s is very honored to be a part of this program, to be selected by the state to help participate…We’ve been working with the department of state health services and locally the department of health in reaching out to let health care providers know we do have the vaccine.” Charlotte Weller, Health Service Manager for Brookshire Grocery Company

Given the state is still in the first phase of the vaccination process, health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities can get the shot on an appointment basis once the vaccine arrives. Those administering the vaccine are also first in line.

Brookshire’s said they plan to update the community as they get approval from the state to reach those next in line, which should be people 75 and older as well as front line essential workers.

Charlotte Weller emphasized COVID-19’s impact in the rural areas of Texas and acknowledged the unique challenges they’ve faced since March.

“We really want to reach out and be a partner with the state to help get those people in the rural areas that may not have the access that some of the more urban areas have, so we’re hoping that we can be a key player in providing the vaccine to those people,” Weller said.

For Shawn Sams, a pharmacist and co-owner of Louis Morgan #4 in Longview, “we’re grateful that we were given the opportunity to kind of be on the frontlines and give this vaccine kind of right from the beginning.”

His pharmacy is just one out of several East Texas locations set to administer shots to our health care workers this week.

“The people that we’re going to be vaccinating will be those who are working on the frontline so we definitely need them to stay healthy,” Sams said.

The CDC will deliver 460,500 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 159,900 doses of the Pfizer to be distributed in Texas. As of now, Sams said he is unaware of which vaccine his company is set to receive.

While many await the opportunity to receive the vaccination, Sams mentioned the hesitation some residents have expressed.

“People traditionally have a lot of anxiety,” Sams said. “People have been calling us asking us whether we’re going to recommend it or not.”

As a health care provider, Sams believes it’s crucial to get this message across:

“…this vaccine is going to be a good thing and that it will allow us to return to some normalcy although it will still take some time, it’s not gonna happen overnight, but we feel confident and comfortable giving the vaccine.” Shawn Sams, pharmacist and co-owner of Louis Morgan #4 in Longview

For a list of locations set to distribute the vaccine, click here.