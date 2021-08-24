East Texas school districts, businesses offering incentives for people to get COVID-19 vaccine

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, many schools and companies are creating incentives so more people get vaccinated against the virus.

Carthage ISD is giving $500 to district employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district also said participation is “entirely voluntary and based upon your personal preference.”

Tyler ISD also announced on Monday they will provide a one-time incentive of $500 to employees who get their shot.

Jarvis Christian College is organizing a monthly drawing for faculty and staff that are vaccinated. They have a chance of getting $1,000 in cash.

Students who live on campus can also receive $500 if they share proof that they have been vaccinated to the campus nurse. Students who reside off-campus may get $250. The money will be uploaded to their Bulldog card.

The Pilgrim’s Pride company, which has a location in Lufkin, is also encouraging their team members to get vaccinated by offering food. Those who are 21 and older can enter a contest to win free beef, pork and chicken for the next year for a family of four.