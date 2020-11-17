East Texas school districts forced to make changes as COVID-19 cases rise

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – School districts throughout East Texas are either moving classes online or increasing the days off for Thanksgiving in response to rising numbers of student and staff absences.

Some schools say they have altered their plans specifically because of rising number of people who are sick with the COVID-19 virus.

LEVERETT’S CHAPEL: On Tuesday, Leverett’s Chapel ISD sent students home who had been in contact with a high school student who had tested positive for COVID-19, said an announcement by Superintendent Josh Johnson. At least two others high school students are home with symptoms of the virus, he said. The district is beginning its Thanksgiving break on Wednesday and the campus will stay closed until Nov. 20.

MARSHALL: Students at the high school and middle school will switch to remote learning for Thursday and Friday, prior to being off next week for Thanksgiving holiday.

NEW DIANA: New Diana ISD has closed it middle school and high school campuses through Nov. 27. The elementary school remains open.

KENNARD: Kennard shifted to remote learning earlier this week after a student who was on campus tested positive for COVID-19. Classes are out next week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

MALAKOFF: Malakoff will not hold classes on Friday. Next week classes are off for the Thanksgiving holiday.

EUSTACE: Eustace is not holding classes this week and will remain closed next week.

GILMER: Gilmer is letting classes out beginning at noon on Thursday and will not hold classes on Friday prior to next week’s school holiday.

RUSK: G.W Bradford Primary School has switched to online learning until after the Thanksgiving holiday.

TROUP: Troup has moved its middle school to online classes through at least Nov. 30.

HALLSVILLE: Hallsville High School has forfeited its football game with Nacogdoches High School planned for Friday because of the spread of COVID-19.