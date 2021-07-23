East Texas schools prepare for classes during pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- East Texas schools are preparing for the school year ahead during a pandemic.

Some people are still concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

As coronavirus cases rise in Texas, parents are wondering what measures schools are going to set in place to keep students healthy.

Schools are planning to keep some of the same protocols from the previous year.

“We will still have our safety precautions. We haven’t started school yet, so not everything has been outlined. But, we always disinfect. We always wash our hands, you know, use the germ-x,” said Rebecca Haskell, a teacher at Cumberland Academy.

Some educators also believe they might need to use masks or face shields and social distance as well as take temperatures, like they did before.

Tyler ISD, the largest school district in East Texas, said they will hold classes in person this upcoming school year, and it will be optional to wear masks.